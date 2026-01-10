Sign up
Previous
Photo 1541
Simple pleasure
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5993
photos
256
followers
110
following
422% complete
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1448
2319
2320
2321
333
1449
1541
2322
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Simplicity'
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
vase
,
mundane
,
jdm365
Lou Ann
ace
I love this. I hate to tell you, but this image is anything but mundane, it is beautiful. PS: I want that vase! 😊
January 10th, 2026
