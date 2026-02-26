Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1551
Cracked on canvas
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
6046
photos
249
followers
110
following
424% complete
View this month »
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
Latest from all albums
2331
1459
2332
343
318
1551
1460
2333
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Simplicity'
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st February 2026 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canvas
,
paint
,
crack
,
jdm365
,
peelingoff
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Well spotted.
February 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks like elephant skin.
February 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close