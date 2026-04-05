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Previous
Photo 1557
Don’t tow beauty away
Random shot from the CVS pharmacy window 🥰
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
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jdm365
Brigette
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A poem in a photograph
April 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Great spot!
April 5th, 2026
Kathy
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Haha!
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
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LOL...Good one!
April 6th, 2026
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