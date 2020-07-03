Previous
Bokeh,rain and Sunset by joemuli
Photo 670

Bokeh,rain and Sunset

~~sorry,‘ bout that big “white blob”—its the ugliest sunset you’ve ever seen🙀
~~ shot though my screened and glasswindow
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

“i think you should just GO for it…don’t overthink, forget the rules, if it makes you happy…DO it!📸🤎 ***Special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
Beau ace
Great capture
July 4th, 2020  
