Quarantine sketch

Like many people at the moment, everyone’s social distancing and working at home.The world is still on Quarantine and paralyzed at this point.

No one ever knows when are we going to stop living in these uncertain times.

Only way I know to keep myself mentally stable in this isolation and only outlet I know to make me feel normal is to do ART.

By the time I’ll fill up these 5 new Sketchbooks, hopefully,there will be already a cure to the Virus and pray it will be gone forever.🙏🏼💕

Be safe,Wear mask.😷