Quarantine sketch by joemuli
Photo 684

Quarantine sketch

Like many people at the moment, everyone’s social distancing and working at home.The world is still on Quarantine and paralyzed at this point.
No one ever knows when are we going to stop living in these uncertain times.
Only way I know to keep myself mentally stable in this isolation and only outlet I know to make me feel normal is to do ART.
By the time I’ll fill up these 5 new Sketchbooks, hopefully,there will be already a cure to the Virus and pray it will be gone forever.🙏🏼💕
Be safe,Wear mask.😷
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
“i think you should just GO for it…don’t overthink, forget the rules, if it makes you happy…DO it!📸🤎 ***Special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
