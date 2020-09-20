Sign up
Photo 715
Art journal
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
“i think you should just GO for it…don’t overthink, forget the rules, if it makes you happy…DO it!📸🤎 ***Special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
2921
photos
297
followers
124
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th September 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sketchbook
,
journals
,
jdm365
