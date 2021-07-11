Previous
Journal//Sketchbook by joemuli
Photo 797

*Don't spray paint with your windows close.
*Wear gloves and cover your area with drop cloth or plastic.
*be sure you know exactly what your doing……… I DON’T..!
……am just effing around🤪
joeyM

ace
@joemuli
GO for it…don’t overthink! Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the comments. ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
summerfield ace
well, what the ef!!!! 🤣
July 12th, 2021  
