Photo 851
Cutting my bills in half ✂️
“Procrastination is like a credit card:
It’s a lot of fun until you get the bill.”…C.Parker
:
:
I finally decided to cut my cards so I can sleep better😴
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera📸 **ART makes...
Photo Details
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th November 2021 3:30pm
Tags
jdm365
,
creditcards
