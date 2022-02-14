Previous
HEARTnatomy 💕 by joemuli
Photo 910

HEARTnatomy 💕

- was gonna write a valentines joke but it’s “bleeping”vulgar and too cheesy 🥰🥴
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone ❤️


joeyM

ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Beverley
Love it!
February 14th, 2022  
Lin ace
Perfect for today!
February 14th, 2022  
Marloes ace
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💓
February 14th, 2022  
