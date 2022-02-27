Previous
Next
Mrs.Bucket walking her dog.. by joemuli
Photo 921

Mrs.Bucket walking her dog..

But she like you to pronounce it Mrs.”Bouquet”..
—I love this tv show” keeping up with appearances”(?) I think that’s the name of the show and not sure if they still on air..?
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

joeyM

ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I’ve a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
This is fabulous
February 27th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great sense of movement...great painterly look...
February 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise