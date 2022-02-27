Sign up
Photo 921
Mrs.Bucket walking her dog..
But she like you to pronounce it Mrs.”Bouquet”..
—I love this tv show” keeping up with appearances”(?) I think that’s the name of the show and not sure if they still on air..?
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
joeyM
ace
@joemuli
**Just SHOOT with what makes you happy and ignore the HATERS! **ART makes me feel like I've a life.🌻💕 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼🙏🙏
Tags
abstract
,
modern
,
photoart
,
blurism
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Joan Robillard
ace
This is fabulous
February 27th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great sense of movement...great painterly look...
February 27th, 2022
