Photo 955
Sketch marks
5th May 2022
5th May 22
3
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3661
photos
310
followers
118
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
5th May 2022 10:02am
Tags
modern
,
drawing
,
scribble
,
mixedmedia
,
artjournal
,
photoart
,
jdm365
Renee Salamon
ace
Great image and title
May 5th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Why does even your scribbling look like art? Mine just looks like a messy page.
May 5th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Cool. Reminds me almost of lungs.
May 5th, 2022
