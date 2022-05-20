Sign up
Photo 961
Tweeter 🕊🌱
20th May 2022
20th May 22
3
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life🌻 —I shoot,I paint…. I just do it to escape,relax and calm my rollercoaster***chaos!!🤯😵💫 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill……🙏🏼
3683
photos
308
followers
118
following
263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
20th May 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sketchbook
,
doodle
,
jdm365
,
jmart
Vesna
Stunning.
May 20th, 2022
Iris N
ace
Nice! Looks like scratchboard?
May 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks amazing, I love it!
May 20th, 2022
