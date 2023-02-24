***Wasted feelings
Broken meanings
Time is fleeting
See what it brings
Hellos, goodbyes, a thousand midnights
Lost in sleepless lullabies
Heaven's dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we'll be ghosts again
Sundays shining
Silver linings
Weightless hours
All my flowers
A place to hide the tears that you cried
Everybody says goodbye
Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we'll be ghosts again
Heaven's dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we'll be ghosts again
Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we'll be ghosts again