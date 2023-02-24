Previous
Ghosts again… by joemuli
Photo 1123

Ghosts again…

Depeche Mode new release song..🎶🎵
https://youtu.be/iIyrLRixMs8

“Ghosts Again”


***Wasted feelings
Broken meanings
Time is fleeting
See what it brings
Hellos, goodbyes, a thousand midnights
Lost in sleepless lullabies
Heaven's dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we'll be ghosts again
Sundays shining
Silver linings
Weightless hours
All my flowers
A place to hide the tears that you cried
Everybody says goodbye
Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we'll be ghosts again
Heaven's dreaming
Thoughtless thoughts, my friends
We know we'll be ghosts again
Faith is sleeping
Lovers in the end
Whisper we'll be ghosts again

Songwriters: Richard Butler / Martin Gore
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” YUP, that’s it !🥰 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
307% complete

Photo Details

Abhijit
Love this
February 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
February 24th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great, especially as b&w!
February 25th, 2023  
