Photo 1297
Photo 1297
Fading
Other version
https://365project.org/organise/media/9462415
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
6
5
Call me Joe
@joemuli
"ART makes me feel I have a life" "Live your life with ART" ………YUP, that's it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5206
photos
274
followers
111
following
355% complete
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
203
1370
1296
2092
2093
1297
1371
22
Views
12
Comments
6
6
Fav's
5
5
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd July 2024 9:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
photoart
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
Rob Z
ace
It generates a feeling of sadness - even with it's bright tones.
July 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
There is a sense of sadness in his face...especially the eye. Well done.
July 4th, 2024
Vincent
ace
creative!
July 4th, 2024
Kathy
ace
The yellow makes this look less mysterious.
July 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An interesting contrast between the happy yellow background and the seriousness of the model. Fav
July 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I know that feeling. Great shot and title. fav.
July 4th, 2024
