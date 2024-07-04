Previous
Fading by joemuli
Photo 1297

Fading

Other version
https://365project.org/organise/media/9462415
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It generates a feeling of sadness - even with it's bright tones.
July 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
There is a sense of sadness in his face...especially the eye. Well done.
July 4th, 2024  
Vincent ace
creative!
July 4th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The yellow makes this look less mysterious.
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An interesting contrast between the happy yellow background and the seriousness of the model. Fav
July 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I know that feeling. Great shot and title. fav.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise