Photo 1328
Color block
** Edited version🥰
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
7th December 2024 3:41pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
doubleexposure
,
photoart
,
jdm365
Beverley
ace
Colour is so uplifting….
December 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great editing...
December 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
December 15th, 2024
