Photo 1333
Looking down
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Call me Joe
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
X-T1
Taken
1st January 2025 11:25am
Tags
art
pavement
jdm365
Corinne C
Lol confusing for the candid
January 5th, 2025
Dave
Wonder what it all means.
January 5th, 2025
