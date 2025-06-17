Previous
Escaped war, war never escaped me.😢 by joemuli
Photo 1381

Escaped war, war never escaped me.😢

Sixwordstory ……
This six-word memoir, shared by Syrian refugee Sara Abou Rashed, conveys the lasting impact of trauma despite physical escape.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Eloquently conveyed in your photograph, his words and yours!
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact