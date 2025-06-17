Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1381
Escaped war, war never escaped me.😢
Sixwordstory ……
This six-word memoir, shared by Syrian refugee Sara Abou Rashed, conveys the lasting impact of trauma despite physical escape.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5642
photos
265
followers
109
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Latest from all albums
257
2223
1380
275
276
1381
1468
2224
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
X-T1
Taken
7th June 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
fence
,
sixwordstory
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
,
jdm6ws
Suzanne
ace
Eloquently conveyed in your photograph, his words and yours!
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close