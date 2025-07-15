Sign up
Previous
Photo 1390
Dancing rain
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
2
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5688
photos
264
followers
108
following
380% complete
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
280
1389
2234
1390
1477
281
2235
2236
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th July 2025 11:18pm
Tags
nature
,
abstract
,
raindrops
,
icm
,
jdm365
Corinne C
ace
Rhythmic indeed.
July 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 18th, 2025
