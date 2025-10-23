Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1425
Three became two, then one disappeared.
… sixwordstory
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5873
photos
260
followers
110
following
390% complete
View this month »
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
Latest from all albums
2286
1424
295
296
309
1515
1425
2287
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
X-T1
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
photoart
,
sixwordstory
,
jmblur
,
jdm365
,
jdm6ws
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close