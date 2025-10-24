Previous
Some women buy handbags. Some women buy shoes. I buy art supplies❤️ by joemuli
Some women buy handbags. Some women buy shoes. I buy art supplies❤️

24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I buy jigsaws and books
October 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn I'm with you I collect books and jigsaws too.
October 24th, 2025  
summerfield ace
i buy art supplies, i buy food. actually i buy more art supplies than food. 🤣
October 25th, 2025  
