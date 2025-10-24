Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1426
Some women buy handbags. Some women buy shoes. I buy art supplies❤️
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5876
photos
260
followers
110
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Latest from all albums
296
309
1515
1425
2287
1516
1426
2288
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd October 2025 10:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sketchbook
,
jdm365
,
artsupplies
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I buy jigsaws and books
October 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I'm with you I collect books and jigsaws too.
October 24th, 2025
summerfield
ace
i buy art supplies, i buy food. actually i buy more art supplies than food. 🤣
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close