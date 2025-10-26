Sign up
Photo 1427
Falling In LINE
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
2
1
Call me Joe
ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
5880
photos
260
followers
110
following
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
2287
1516
1426
2288
1427
310
1517
2289
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
ARTilicious
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
25th October 2025 8:57am
shadows
lines
pattern
jdm365
Beverley
ace
Shadows behaving well. Cool shot
October 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shadow play
October 26th, 2025
