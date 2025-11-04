Previous
Man in the plastic bottle by joemuli
Man in the plastic bottle

4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Call me Joe

ace
@joemuli
“ART makes me feel I have a life” “Live your life with ART” ………YUP, that’s it !🥰🌻 ***btw,special shout out to Alexis Birkill!
gloria jones ace
I love this! It is worthy of being an advertisement in a magazine.
November 5th, 2025  
4rky ace
Gloria is spot on
November 5th, 2025  
Diane ace
You are so creative! Love this.
November 5th, 2025  
