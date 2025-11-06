25-11-06_Futter by joerg
1 / 365

25-11-06_Futter

This bear stood for over a year in our living room. Then some worms were developing, Now is´t is placed in our garden to fullfill the original oblective: Serve as a bird feeder.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
