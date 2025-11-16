Previous
25-11-16_Socken by joerg
25-11-16_Socken

I try to participate in the actual mundane challenge. This picture flashed through my mind, when I saw the socks, knitted by my wife.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
