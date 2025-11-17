25-11-17_Kirche

Previous
The church in our town in sun light, with thunderstorm sky in the background.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
