25-11-20_Curacao by joerg
25-11-20_Curacao

Curacao will participate in the football world champioship next year as the smalles country ever. This is a picture taken, when I visited Curacao 3 years ago. It was a lovely experience.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
