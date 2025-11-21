Previous
25-11-21_Backen by joerg
25-11-21_Backen

The result of a bussy afternoon baking some christmas cookies. The oven was operating for 4 hours in a row.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Photo Details

