15 / 365
25-11-21_Backen
The result of a bussy afternoon baking some christmas cookies. The oven was operating for 4 hours in a row.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Jörg Glende
@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
Album
365
cookies
