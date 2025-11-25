Previous
25-11-25_Wetter by joerg
19 / 365

25-11-25_Wetter

I tried to make the best of the bad November rainy weather.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Its nicely presented
November 26th, 2025  
