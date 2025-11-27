Sign up
21 / 365
25-11-27_Advent
Decorations for the Advent season have begun.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Jörg Glende
@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
21
photos
3
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
advent
