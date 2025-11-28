Previous
25-11-28_Weihnachtsmann by joerg
22 / 365

25-11-28_Weihnachtsmann

As every year, Santa Claus flies along our rain gutter.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
