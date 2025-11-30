Previous
25-11-30_Energie by joerg
24 / 365

25-11-30_Energie

Although I'm retired, I still don't find the time to take a photo every day. Here, electricity generation (wind turbine) and distribution (high-voltage pylon) are captured against the evening sky.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
6% complete

Photo Details

