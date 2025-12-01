Sign up
25 / 365
25-12-01_Kirchturm
Church tower with tree shadows in the evening sun.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
1
1
Jörg Glende
@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
25
photos
4
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
church
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely shadow
December 1st, 2025
365 Project
