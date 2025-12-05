Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
25-12-05_Gesteck
The arrangement is situated in the entrance at our front door. The lights will be switched on and off automatically.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jörg Glende
@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
29
photos
4
followers
2
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th December 2025 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gives me a soft warm feeling
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close