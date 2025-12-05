Previous
25-12-05_Gesteck by joerg
The arrangement is situated in the entrance at our front door. The lights will be switched on and off automatically.
Jörg Glende

@joerg
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gives me a soft warm feeling
December 5th, 2025  
