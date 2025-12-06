Sign up
30 / 365
25-12-06_Nikolaus
Today is St. Nicholas Day. Here is a small selection of different St. Nicholas figures.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Jörg Glende
@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th December 2025 2:22pm
Tags
st.
,
nicholas
