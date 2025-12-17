Previous
25-12-17_Dekoration by joerg
41 / 365

25-12-17_Dekoration

Decoration on the terrace in the morning light.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Jörg Glende

@joerg
Hello, my name is Jörg Glende. I live in a small town near Dortmund in Germany. I recently retired. Since then, I've returned to my...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact