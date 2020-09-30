Previous
Windy Beach by joesweet
26 / 365

Windy Beach

I thought I got a few good pics from my walk on the windy cloudy beach this morning. But what I thought would be my best shots were extremely over exposed. I ran it through Snapseed tweaking here and there and produce something pleasing to my eye
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

JoeSweet

ace
@joesweet
I'm retired after a career in social service and mental health in Rhode Island and Florida. I currently live on a barrier island just...
7% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 30th, 2020  
