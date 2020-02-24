Previous
Next
Green colorant by jogtrot
10 / 365

Green colorant

I was mixing a gallon of paint, the green colorant is very deep, it always catches my eye.
Also taken with my cell. The lighting is the store LED lighting, not sure how to work around the glare but getting less glare all the time.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise