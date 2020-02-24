Sign up
Green colorant
I was mixing a gallon of paint, the green colorant is very deep, it always catches my eye.
Also taken with my cell. The lighting is the store LED lighting, not sure how to work around the glare but getting less glare all the time.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tags
green
,
paint
,
pink
,
hardware
