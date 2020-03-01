Previous
Next
evening by jogtrot
16 / 365

evening

this has become one of my favorite farmsteads to photograph, it's on my way home.
On this evening the clouds were on the move and there was enough moisture in the air to have lots of color.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise