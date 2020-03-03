Sign up
15 / 365
Pink and feathers
I have cats that hunt birds in my little barn, found these feathers just like this the other evening, so I figured the cats had been busy.
Sorry it isn't very clear, I forgot my glasses.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
Tags
white
,
pink
,
feathers
,
brown
,
brush
