Pink and feathers by jogtrot
15 / 365

Pink and feathers

I have cats that hunt birds in my little barn, found these feathers just like this the other evening, so I figured the cats had been busy.
Sorry it isn't very clear, I forgot my glasses.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
