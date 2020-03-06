Sign up
20 / 365
Milkweed
Took this by my favorite farmstead, couldn't believe it, March in Iowa and this weed still has some silk in the pod, after all the wind and moisture we have had. I could not resist, for some reason i see beauty in that silk
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
5th March 2020 6:36pm
Tags
weed
,
silk
,
fuzz
