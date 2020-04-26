Sign up
33 / 365
Little man #1
This is a close up of my gelding taken during his breakfast. He usually does not cooperate when I have my camera, this taken with my cell phone.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
0
0
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-J337V
Taken
26th April 2020 5:45pm
Tags
horse
,
sorrel
,
gelding
,
snip
