Our farm by jogtrot
Our farm

For the last 35 years we've had a red round pen sitting next to the lane, but because we arw moving we took it down and it is now ready to be moved.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
