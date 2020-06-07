Previous
Next
gate by jogtrot
57 / 365

gate

We rent a farm and the other evening the dogs and i went for a drive, the sun hit it and i stopped to take pictures,
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise