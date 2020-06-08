Previous
Next
Doc by jogtrot
46 / 365

Doc

My German shepherd, Doc, loves to ride, he was busy practicing social distancing.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise