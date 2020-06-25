Sign up
61 / 365
nesting
No sure what kind of bird this is but i was concentrating on the little head in the hole, but he didn't stick it out until later.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Carol Spies
@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
25th June 2020 5:52pm
Tags
flight
,
nest
,
sparrow
,
birdhouse
