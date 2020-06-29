Previous
monarch by jogtrot
61 / 365

monarch

On the road home i noticed the orange flower, so i stopped to take pictures. This guy suddenly appeared in my shot, so i kept taking pictures.
i tried for a different angle, but off he went.
