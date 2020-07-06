Previous
Next
moon #1 by jogtrot
65 / 365

moon #1

Could not sleep so spent some time trying to get a picture of the moon. not bad for my first time, i would love thoughts on what more to try.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise