cockleburr by jogtrot
66 / 365

cockleburr

I've decided to spend some time using my reversing ring to work on macro. I had to handhold because my tripod doesn't go low enough.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
