Previous
Next
Just resting my eyes by jogtrot
69 / 365

Just resting my eyes

One of the shots i got the other day, he was thinking about leaping up, but at the last moment he calmed down and stayed put.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise