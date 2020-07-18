Previous
Just resting by jogtrot
74 / 365

Just resting

I Hope your not getting tired of this herd, many more pictures to come. So often I have problems catching a shot of just mare and foal, usually the herd stay close together, but as the foals get older they are now straying further apart.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Carol Spies

@jogtrot
I've always been a mom and farm wife, so i hope that explains some of my pictures. But now life has put me on...
